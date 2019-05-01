Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,710 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

HMTV stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

