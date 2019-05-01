General Motors (GM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.36 Billion

Brokerages expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to report sales of $37.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.00 billion to $38.73 billion. General Motors posted sales of $36.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $148.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.52 billion to $152.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $145.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.76 billion to $147.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $38.75. 8,596,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,321,259. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $2,697,511.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,874.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at $401,713.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,521 shares of company stock worth $4,337,346 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,843,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,019,139 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,654,000 after buying an additional 853,077 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,321 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 666,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.