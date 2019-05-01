GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.90 (GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Wednesday. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.05 ($1.67).
GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile
