GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Wednesday. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.05 ($1.67).

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/gcp-infrastructure-investments-limited-announces-dividend-of-gbx-1-90-gcp.html.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

See Also: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.