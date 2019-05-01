Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) will report sales of $77.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.63 million and the lowest is $71.88 million. Gain Capital posted sales of $84.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full year sales of $281.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.58 million to $284.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $361.35 million, with estimates ranging from $351.75 million to $370.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.05 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GCAP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gain Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gain Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

In related news, CFO Nigel Rose sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $27,961.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,044.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Roady sold 4,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $32,147.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,058.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,812 shares of company stock worth $84,175 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Gain Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 306.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares during the period. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 1,374.6% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 368,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 343,650 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GCAP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 269,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,602. Gain Capital has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

