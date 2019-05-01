FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Masco Corp (MAS) Issued By Gabelli

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Analysts at Gabelli decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Masco in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.60.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAS. Zelman & Associates upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded Masco from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

MAS opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 675.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $487,025.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,830.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 165,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $6,596,700.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 398,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,940 shares of company stock worth $11,890,269. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 86,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,729,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,319,000 after buying an additional 3,573,503 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Masco by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 107,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

