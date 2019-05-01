FY2020 Earnings Forecast for ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Issued By Svb Leerink

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for ArQule in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19).

ARQL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ArQule in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

ARQL opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $651.30 million, a P/E ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 2.21. ArQule has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ArQule had a negative net margin of 60.09% and a negative return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 32.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 77,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 26.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,809,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,522 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 18.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 197,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

