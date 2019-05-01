FY2019 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp Increased by Wedbush (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.76.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $53.09 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.46 per share, with a total value of $741,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,937.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Usman Nabi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.77 per share, for a total transaction of $253,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,463.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,564,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,851 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

