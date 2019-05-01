FY2019 EPS Estimates for F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Boosted by Analyst

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Dougherty & Co upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for F5 Networks in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the network technology company will post earnings of $8.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.59.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The network technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. F5 Networks had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $544.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.99.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $156.90 on Monday. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $148.90 and a 12 month high of $199.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 379 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $60,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,721. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 545 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.60, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,930.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,402. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 986,345 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $154,787,000 after purchasing an additional 54,850 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 892,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $140,012,000 after purchasing an additional 93,984 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

