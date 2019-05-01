FTB Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,154 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pathlight Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

