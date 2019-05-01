Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.95 ($82.50) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.23 ($68.88).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €50.58 ($58.81) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.