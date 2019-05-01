FOX (FOX) and Entravision Communication (EVC) Critical Survey

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) and Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get FOX alerts:

Entravision Communication pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. FOX does not pay a dividend. Entravision Communication pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entravision Communication has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This table compares FOX and Entravision Communication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOX N/A N/A N/A Entravision Communication 6.30% 0.49% 0.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of FOX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Entravision Communication shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of FOX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Entravision Communication shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FOX and Entravision Communication’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Entravision Communication $536.03 million 0.48 $176.29 million $1.73 1.66

Entravision Communication has higher revenue and earnings than FOX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for FOX and Entravision Communication, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOX 1 0 0 0 1.00 Entravision Communication 0 0 1 0 3.00

FOX presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.49%. Entravision Communication has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.06%. Given Entravision Communication’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entravision Communication is more favorable than FOX.

Summary

Entravision Communication beats FOX on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors. It operates FOX News, a national cable news channel; FOX Business, a business news national cable channel; FS1 and FS2 multi-sport national networks; and Big Ten Network. The Television segment acquires, produces, markets, and distributes broadcast network programming. It operates The FOX Network, a national television broadcast network that broadcasts sports programming and entertainment. This segment owns and operates 28 broadcast television stations. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment owns the FOX Studios lot that provides production services, including 15 sound stages, 4 scoring and mixing stages, 2 broadcast studios, theaters, editing bays, and other production facilities in Los Angeles, California. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Fox Corporation operates independently of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. as of March 19, 2019.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. Its portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions comprising television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services. The company also provides a suite of digital advertising solutions, including the Headway digital programmatic advertising platform, the Mobrain mobile advertising platform, and the Pulpo media advertising network, which allows advertisers to reach and engage with their target audiences by providing access to premium digital inventory at scale across a wide range of devices. As of March 14, 2018, the company owned and operated 55 primary television stations; and 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.