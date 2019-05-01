Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortune Brands' first-quarter 2019 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8% and 1.5%, respectively. Over the past three months, the stock has outperformed the industry. We believe that the company is poised to gain from its solid product portfolio, inorganic activities and shareholder-friendly policies in the long run. In addition, the company remains focused on strengthening its competency on the back of meaningful business acquisitions. Fortune Brands continues to anticipate both the U.S. home products market and the global market to grow 2-4% in 2019. For 2019, the company expects revenues to increase 6-7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Further, the company is steadily improving its cash position-with time. Also, continued investment in innovation and launch of new products are expected to enhance revenues, going forward.”

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $52.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $93,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Randich sold 20,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,412,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,501 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 929,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,834,000 after purchasing an additional 131,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,605,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 44,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.