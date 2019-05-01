Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.00 Million

Analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to announce sales of $123.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.79 million and the lowest is $122.20 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $96.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $462.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.92 million to $463.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $499.74 million, with estimates ranging from $488.58 million to $510.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FORR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

FORR traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $50.20. 60,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,612. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $114,345.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,412.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 10,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $507,418.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,404 shares of company stock valued at $705,833 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $5,383,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Forrester Research by 940.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $4,941,000. 58.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

