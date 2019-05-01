Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in PS Business Parks Inc (PSB)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,484 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,866,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,051,000 after buying an additional 51,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,132,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,051,000 after buying an additional 51,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,490,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $153.62 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks Inc has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $159.51. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.53.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.48). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 54.82%. The company had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PS Business Parks from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $390,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $455,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

