Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 599,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152,874 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Independence Contract Drilling were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 18.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 206,028 shares during the period. Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $3,025,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 114,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 1.6% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,298,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd purchased 15,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,636.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired 41,280 shares of company stock worth $117,616 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICD stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.32.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

