Flex (FLEX) Shares Gap Up to $11.04

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $11.04. Flex shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 11009865 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. BidaskClub cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Flex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Flex had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 39,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

