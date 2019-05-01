FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 313,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,715 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

In related news, EVP Leila L. Vespoli sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $1,008,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.30. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 21.90%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

