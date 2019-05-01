First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 3.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Several brokerages recently commented on FQVLF. Macquarie lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Buy”.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

