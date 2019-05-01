First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter.
Shares of FQVLF opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 3.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.
