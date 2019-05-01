First Quadrant L P CA Purchases New Stake in YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YRCW. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 1,137.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 267,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YRCW opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. YRC Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $256.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 4.75.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.59. YRC Worldwide had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YRCW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

