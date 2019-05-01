First National Bank of South Miami Sells 143 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $368,000. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 155,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,427 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 7,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.61.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First National Bank of South Miami Sells 143 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/first-national-bank-of-south-miami-sells-143-shares-of-emerson-electric-co-emr.html.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.