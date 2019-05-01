First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 77.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ichor were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 75,966.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 28,457 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $613,817.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,147.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,750 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $38,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.85. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.20 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

