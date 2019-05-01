FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,015 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $2,175,000. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 75,846 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $66,774,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $29,547,039.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,032,888.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $525,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,950 shares of company stock valued at $35,170,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $189.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $150.94 and a 12-month high of $266.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (down previously from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.33.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

