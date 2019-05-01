Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2019 guidance at $6.30-6.46 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $6.30-6.46 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.86). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $235.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $133.85 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $113.25 and a 12 month high of $139.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

