Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%.

Shares of AGM opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $55.64 and a one year high of $99.11.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Bradford T. Nordholm purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.67 per share, for a total transaction of $348,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chester J. Culver sold 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

