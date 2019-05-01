FBL Financial Group (FFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFG. TheStreet downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of FFG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.65. 477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,851. FBL Financial Group has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.76.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.17). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

