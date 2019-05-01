Fair Isaac (FICO) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.12-7.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14-1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Fair Isaac also updated its FY19 guidance to $7.12 EPS.

FICO traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,691. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $169.75 and a 52 week high of $287.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.38, for a total value of $470,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,617.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total value of $1,894,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,447 shares of company stock worth $10,545,512. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

