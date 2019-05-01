Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 38,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.47. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.83.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $87,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,352.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,694 shares of company stock worth $12,525,301. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

