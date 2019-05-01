Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $577.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.73 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $149.75. The stock had a trading volume of 653,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,267. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $77.53 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several research firms have commented on EEFT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $165.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

