Etsy (ETSY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Etsy has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.77 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Etsy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 110.72, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.01. Etsy has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other Etsy news, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $261,546.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,149.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 46,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,046,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,993 shares of company stock worth $8,705,705. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Etsy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

