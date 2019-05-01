Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 37.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,758,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,289,000 after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,962 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784,090 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,275,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,965,000 after purchasing an additional 394,564 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,663,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,538,000 after purchasing an additional 311,836 shares during the period. 53.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EL traded up $6.46 on Wednesday, hitting $178.27. 15,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $173.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 40.38%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 11,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $1,520,567.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,373.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 12,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $1,942,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 574,507 shares of company stock worth $89,174,250. 16.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

