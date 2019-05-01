Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-5.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.64081-14.77764 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.57 billion.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $171.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $173.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies to $173.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.22.

In related news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 25,296 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total transaction of $4,014,728.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 98,262 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $14,955,476.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,436 shares in the company, valued at $26,092,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 574,507 shares of company stock worth $89,174,250. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

