Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lakeland Financial Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) – FIG Partners reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Lakeland Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.75% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lakeland Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $89,973.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $423,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hiatt bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.66 per share, for a total transaction of $95,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,487.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,439 shares of company stock worth $665,431. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.34%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.