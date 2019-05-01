EQM Midstream Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (EQM)

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,877 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,143% compared to the average daily volume of 151 call options.

NYSE:EQM opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.13. EQM Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $389.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.08 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.10% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a boost from EQM Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. EQM Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,242,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,479,000 after buying an additional 921,558 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 23,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

