Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys 1,263 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 780,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $12,743,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 13,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $230,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,251,562 shares of company stock worth $37,016,136. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/enterprise-financial-services-corp-buys-1263-shares-of-hewlett-packard-enterprise-co-hpe.html.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.