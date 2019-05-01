EmberCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (EMB)

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. One EmberCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. During the last week, EmberCoin has traded up 115.4% against the U.S. dollar. EmberCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EmberCoin Coin Profile

EmberCoin (EMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2016. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. The official website for EmberCoin is www.embercoin.io . EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EmberCoin Coin Trading

EmberCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EmberCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EmberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

