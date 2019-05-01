Elevate Credit (ELVT) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $811-834 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $819.29 million.Elevate Credit also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. 976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,887. Elevate Credit has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $191.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $189.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elevate Credit from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Elevate Credit from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.66 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.65.

In other news, COO Jason Harvison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $174,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elevate Credit stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Elevate Credit worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

