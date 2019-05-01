Elementis (ELM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 215 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target (down from GBX 250 ($3.27)) on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.17 ($2.99).

Get Elementis alerts:

Elementis stock traded down GBX 1.32 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 161.18 ($2.11). The company had a trading volume of 558,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The stock has a market cap of $938.25 million and a P/E ratio of 20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90. Elementis has a one year low of GBX 149.70 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 280.77 ($3.67).

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.