Elementis (ELM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 210 at Berenberg Bank

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ELM. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective (down from GBX 306 ($4.00)) on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 230.83 ($3.02).

ELM opened at GBX 161.90 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.25 million and a P/E ratio of 20.49. Elementis has a 12 month low of GBX 149.70 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 280.77 ($3.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

