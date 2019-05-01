Electra (ECA) Price Hits $0.0002

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Electra coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Cryptohub, Novaexchange and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a total market cap of $6.23 million and $15,018.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00001081 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,396,816,180 coins and its circulating supply is 28,529,659,627 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

