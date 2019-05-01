El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on LOCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $496.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. El Pollo LoCo has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 54,801 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 92,703 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,701,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of February 18, 2019, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

