Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0769 on Top Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00001430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $16.81 million and $420,100.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.01355355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001853 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00114730 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,619,632 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

