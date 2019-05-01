eGain (EGAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get eGain alerts:

EGAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

EGAN opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.51 million, a P/E ratio of 89.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. eGain has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million. eGain had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that eGain will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brett A. Shockley sold 48,684 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $562,787.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,316 shares in the company, valued at $15,212.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,208 shares of company stock worth $1,622,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the first quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in eGain by 8,721.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in eGain during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in eGain by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in eGain by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.