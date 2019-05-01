Editas Medicine (EDIT) versus Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) Financial Review

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -344.28% -46.82% -27.39% Cellular Biomedicine Group -17,386.16% -42.82% -40.08%

This table compares Editas Medicine and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $31.94 million 38.23 -$109.95 million ($2.33) -10.67 Cellular Biomedicine Group $220,000.00 1,420.89 -$38.93 million ($2.04) -8.47

Cellular Biomedicine Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellular Biomedicine Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Editas Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellular Biomedicine Group has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Editas Medicine and Cellular Biomedicine Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 0 2 6 0 2.75 Cellular Biomedicine Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Editas Medicine presently has a consensus target price of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 61.84%. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Cellular Biomedicine Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cellular Biomedicine Group is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group beats Editas Medicine on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101 for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. It also develops other therapies for eye diseases, such as Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; Retinitis Pigmentosa, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and Herpes Simplex Virus 1 that causes lifelong infections leading to ocular and oral disease. In addition, the company develops hematopoietic stem cells for treating sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; a strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; and a strategic research collaboration and cross-licensing agreement with BlueRock Therapeutics to combine their respective genome editing and cell therapy technologies to discover, develop, and manufacture engineered cell medicines. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases. The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients. It also develops NKG2D CAR therapies for use in NK cell signaling; alpha fetoprotein TCR-T therapies for treating hepatocellular carcinoma; tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapies for treating immunogenic cancers; and knee osteoarthritis therapies, including AlloJoin therapy, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, as well as Re-Join that has completed the Phase IIb clinical trial. In addition, it engages in biopharmaceutical businesses, including research and development, technical support, technical service, and technology transfer activities in biomedical technology field; manufacturing non-food, pharmaceutical polypeptides, and medical devices; and the wholesale of cosmetics, sanitary products, and biological agents. The company has a strategic licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG to manufacture and supply their CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah in China. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

