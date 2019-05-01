EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading Up 26.1% This Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, DigiFinex, P2PB2B and LocalTrade. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and $802,977.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00085196 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004854 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00022107 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00165020 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010102 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002252 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000283 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, LocalTrade and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

