Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.66 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 25.60%. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,530. The company has a market capitalization of $428.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $11.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Earthstone Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,482 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Earthstone Energy worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

