Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 150.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $211.14 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $130.79 and a fifty-two week high of $237.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total transaction of $294,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 28,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.77, for a total value of $5,767,115.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,042,219.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,894 shares of company stock valued at $23,721,363. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

