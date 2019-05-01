Ducommun (DCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ducommun from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Noble Financial upgraded Ducommun from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $463.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.09. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $164.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $31,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,482,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,122,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after buying an additional 42,348 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 219,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 143,700 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 140,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

