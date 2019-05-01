Dropbox (DBX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DBX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dropbox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.19%. The company had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $146,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $296,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,925.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

