Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00001808 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Gate.io and Kucoin. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $23.16 million and $1.08 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00404715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00997587 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00178511 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001383 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Gate.io, IDEX, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

