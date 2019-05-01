DraftCoin Price Reaches $0.0243 on Exchanges (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $205,024.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,447,814 coins and its circulating supply is 8,447,814 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

